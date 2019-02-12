4 ways to make the most of your week in Berkeley

CITRIS Research Exchange Seminar with Erin Hestir

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a blues concert to "living pictures," here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---First up is an environmental talk by Erin Hestir as part of the CITRIS Research Exchange's series of free seminars. The series aims to "deliver fresh perspectives on information technology and society from ... academic, industry and civic leaders," according to the organizers.Hestir currently works as a researcher at UC Merced, and focuses on "earth observations to address the multiple stressors" affecting the planet, like a "changing hydro climate, land use, water projects, species introductions, sediment and nutrient and carbon transport."Wednesday, February 13, 12-1 p.m.Banatao Auditorium, 310 Sutardja Dai Hall, 2594 Hearst Ave.FreeSugartown bills itself as an "Americana/roots string band, heavy on the harmonies, and all about that bass." With a mix of original songs and covers of the likes of Cohen, Dylan and Waits, Sugartown takes the stage for this all-ages show to celebrate its recently dropped -- and first ever -- compact disc.Thursday, February 14, 8-11 p.m.The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.$10 (Student with ID); $15 (General Admission Advance Ticket)Next, NorCal trio HowellDevine brings its blues-heavy modern sound to The Back Room this Friday. "HowellDevine breaks from the norm, providing rich and complex textures integral to the music rather than simple backing for a soloist," write the organizers.The band is composed of Joshua Howell on slide guitar, harmonica and vocals; percussionist Pete Devine and Joe Kyle Jr. on the bass.Friday, February 15, 8-11 p.m.The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.$20Finally, check out Dr. Gloria Arjona and Karin Guerra in "Mentiras Piadosas: Amores y Desamores de Frida Kahlo (Little White Lies: Frida Kahlo's Love & Heartbreaks."The performance explores the lesser known side of artist Frida Kahlo through live music, photos and video, including "living picture" recreations of some of her most notable self-portraits.Saturday, February 16, 7-8:30 p.m.La Pena Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave.Free (Complimentary); $16 (7 PM Student & Senior Ticket); $18 (7 PM Advance Ticket General Admission). More ticket options available.