4 worthwhile films to check out in Oakland this week

Based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, here are the highest rated films to catch. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has gotten plenty of glowing reviews since its release on Oct. 19.
The site's critical consensus agrees with the Golden Globe nods given to its stars: "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
Interested? It's playing at The New Parkway (474 24th St.) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews from both critics and the public since its release on Dec. 14.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's screening at Regal Jack London Stadium 9 (100 Washington St.) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become an unexpected favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that the newest Transformers film "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Regal Jack London Stadium 9 (100 Washington St.) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Blindspotting
Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles, work as movers, and when Collin witnesses a police shooting, and the two men's friendship is tested as they grapple with identity and their changed realities in the rapidly-gentrifying neighborhood they grew up in.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Blindspotting" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on July 27, especially for co-writer and star Daveed Diggs (of "Hamilton" fame), who is an Oakland native.
According to the site's critical consensus, "As timely as it is overall impactful, 'Blindspotting' blends buddy comedy with seething social commentary, and rises on the strength of Daveed Diggs' powerful performance."
Catch it on the big screen at The New Parkway (474 24th St.) through Friday, Dec. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.