5 best movies screening around Livermore this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." You can catch it at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars." The film recently scored a Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
Catch it on the big screen at Vine Cinema & Alehouse (1722 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Catch it on the big screen at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads." The film recently scored three Golden Globe wins, including Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17.