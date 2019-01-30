5 best movies screening around San Jose this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Friday, Feb. 1; San Jose Showplace Icon at Valley Fair (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; and Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Aug. 10, with a consensus that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way." The film scored six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Get a piece of the action at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The film recently scored 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
It's playing at San Jose Showplace Icon at Valley Fair (2855 Stevens Creek Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; CineArts @ Santana Row (3088 Olsen Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; and AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Wednesday, Jan. 30; AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Wednesday, Feb. 6; and Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
It's screening at AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) and Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.