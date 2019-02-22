5 dramas to catch in San Jose theaters right now

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on February 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."
While Deborah Young of the Hollywood Reporter noted, "Zoya Akhtar directs with flair and passion and, aided by explosive performances from a right-on cast, triumphs over the familiarity of the star-is-born storyline."
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018.
"Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," according to A.O. Scott of the New York Times.
And the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
The film has been nominated for a whopping 10 Academy Awards, including best picture, best actress and best supporting actress.
Petta
A hostel warden becomes the target of a dreaded politician and his gangster son, but little do they realize that it is they who should fear him.
With a Tomatometer Score of 80 percent and an Audience Score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Petta" is well worth a watch.
"'Petta' is one for the fans, and this fan is happy," noted J Hurtado of ScreenAnarchy, while Hindustan Times's Priyanka Sundar said, "The film gets a lot of heft with the performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them."
And Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
The film is vying for five Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch.
Richard Brody of the New Yorker said, "(Rami) Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channelling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
It has also earned five Oscar nods, including best picture and actor.
