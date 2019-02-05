5 events to check out in San Jose this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
95.3 KRTY and Beck's Shoes Present Russell Dickerson at Club Rodeo
First, country musician Russell Dickerson's voice has been popping up at weddings across the country for a couple of years, with his heartstring-puller "Yours."
When: Thursday, February 7, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Club Rodeo, 610 Coleman Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Beerwalk - Downtown San Jose
Then, on Saturday, get to know Downtown San Jose through the medium of beer tasting. Beer from nearly 20 breweries will be available for sampling in area bars, restaurants and even a couple of hair studios. Check-in is at Old Wagon Saloon, then you're free to wander.
When: Saturday, February 9, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Downtown, 73 N. San Pedro St.
Admission: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
POST Hike at Rancho Canada del Oro
For a different walking experience, join the Peninsula Open Space Trust for this 4.1-mile hike in Morgan Hill. Keep your eye out for the deer, bobcat, mountain lions and other wildlife that roam the preserve and enjoy the open spaces being conserved by the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority.
When: Saturday, February 9, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Rancho Canada del Oro Open Space Preserve, 4289 Casa Loma Road
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Ty Zhang, GFA Competition Winner
On Saturday, check out some classical guitar playing at the Trianon Theater. Juilliard School student Ty Zhang will show why he was the winner of the Guitar Foundation of America's 2017 International Competition.
When: Saturday, February 9, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Trianon Theatre (Upstairs Banquet Room), 72 N. Fifth St.
Admission: $25 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Across the Pond
Finally, local performers Cambrian Symphony play San Jose State University on Saturday. On the program are a concerto by Brahms, as well as pieces from 20th century composers Ethel Smyth and Howard Hanson.
When: Saturday, February 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Music Hall, San Jose State University, 1 Washington Square
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP