5 events to check out in San Jose this week

From classical music to beer tasting, there's plenty to enjoy in San Jose this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---First, country musician Russell Dickerson's voice has been popping up at weddings across the country for a couple of years, with his heartstring-puller "Yours."Thursday, February 7, 7-10 p.m.Club Rodeo, 610 Coleman Ave.$15Then, on Saturday, get to know Downtown San Jose through the medium of beer tasting. Beer from nearly 20 breweries will be available for sampling in area bars, restaurants and even a couple of hair studios. Check-in is at Old Wagon Saloon, then you're free to wander.Saturday, February 9, 2-5 p.m.Downtown, 73 N. San Pedro St.$35For a different walking experience, join the Peninsula Open Space Trust for this 4.1-mile hike in Morgan Hill. Keep your eye out for the deer, bobcat, mountain lions and other wildlife that roam the preserve and enjoy the open spaces being conserved by the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority.Saturday, February 9, 2-5 p.m.Rancho Canada del Oro Open Space Preserve, 4289 Casa Loma RoadFreeOn Saturday, check out some classical guitar playing at the Trianon Theater. Juilliard School student Ty Zhang will show why he was the winner of the Guitar Foundation of America's 2017 International Competition.Saturday, February 9, 7:30-10 p.m.Trianon Theatre (Upstairs Banquet Room), 72 N. Fifth St.$25 general admissionFinally, local performers Cambrian Symphony play San Jose State University on Saturday. On the program are a concerto by Brahms, as well as pieces from 20th century composers Ethel Smyth and Howard Hanson.Saturday, February 9, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Music Hall, San Jose State University, 1 Washington SquareFree