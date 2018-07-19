5 tours and outdoor events in San Francisco this week

San Francisco Historical Walking Tours

Looking to get some fresh air?From a night bus tour to excursions to Muir Woods and Wine Country, there's plenty to do when it comes to outdoor activities in the next few days. Read on for a rundown.---If you want to learn a bit more about San Francisco's history, it's time to climb inside Emperor Norton's Time Machine.You'll begin by meeting under the Dewey Monument in Union Square on Thursdays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. During the tour, you'll get to hear Emperor Norton "recounts stories of San Francisco's past, telling about the history of Union Square, the 1906 earthquake, the St. Francis Hotel, and other notable sites."During the guided tour, you'll have a chance to visit locations like the Ferry Building, Pier 39, Ghirardelli Square and more.Dewey Monument, Union Square$19.50 (68 percent discount off regular price)Take advantage of the city's proximity to Napa Valley and Muir Woods with two deals that are on sale for $124 each.Visitors to Napa Valley will experience two wineries in Napa and two in Sonoma, in addition to other amenities like a continental breakfast, a picnic lunch, and mimosas at the Golden Gate Bridge.For the latter option, guests will get to visit Muir Woods, Sonoma Plaza and Cornerstone Gardens, enjoy a tasting at a Sonoma winery, and end with a ferry ride from Sausalito to San Francisco.Union Square at Geary and Powell streets, Downtown or Pier 39$124 (8 percent discount off regular price)Be a tourist in your own city by taking a 90-minute tour on a double-decker night bus around town.For $29 for an adult and $19.50 for a child, you'll get a chance to sit down, relax and take a nice ride around the Financial District, Chinatown, North Beach and the Embarcadero.1331 Columbus Ave., Fisherman's Wharf$29 (12 percent discount off regular price)If you're looking for a way to keep your kids busy while they're out of school, how about an afternoon exploring Pier 39?Currently, tickets are on sale for $99 for those who are 12 and older and $75 for children between 5-11 years of age. With each ticket, you'll get admission to Aquarium of the Bay, a two-day City Sightseeing pass, tickets to Magowan's Mirror Maze, a Pier 39 savings fun pack and admission to 7D Experience.Beach Street, Pier 39$99 (27 percent discount off regular price)Take advantage of the San Francisco Flex Pass and you'll get to visit three or five attractions listed on its page and save up to 40 percent on ticket prices.Attractions include Madame Tussauds San Francisco in Fisherman's Wharf, Aquarium of the Bay at Pier 39, Burger Bar in the Macy's in Union Square, AT&T Park in China Basin, and more.501 Bay St., North Beach$64