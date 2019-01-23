ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 ways to enjoy your week in Berkeley

Photo: Mike Kenneally/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a Cal basketball pre-game to a coffee 101 workshop, there's plenty to enjoy in Berkeley this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Cal vs. Colorado Basketball Hoops Party





First, join fellow Cal basketball fans for a pre-game party ahead of their matchup with the University of Colorado on Thursday. It happens at Alumni House starting two and a half hours before the game.

Your ticket gets you one free drink (it's a no-host bar after that), plus catering from Armadillo Willy's BBQ, a coach's talk and performances from the Cal Band and spirit groups.

When: Thursday, January 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Alumni House, UC Berkeley Campus, 1 Alumni House
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Stand For Education





Next, Cal's Black Engineering and Science Student Association will host a free program to expose African-American students to higher education and STEM careers. The day will include workshops and experiments; students from kindergarten to grade 12 are welcome.
When: Saturday, January 26, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: University of California, Berkeley, Soda Hall
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP

African American Families meeting





On Saturday, family members of loved ones with a mental illness or addiction are invited to this free supportive event.

Several mental health professionals will be on hand to discuss symptoms and medications, as will an expert in dealing with drug and alcohol problems, and others who are willing to help. Advanced registration is required to ensure that your free lunch is waiting for you.

When: Saturday, January 26, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Coffee 101 with ACR Gilman





Finally, the folks at Colorado-based Allegro Coffee are behind this free workshop at their outlet inside the Gilman Street Whole Foods.

These pros will explain how coffee evolves from a seed in the ground to the brew in you cup. You'll also sample some Allegro coffee and learn to improve your home brewing process.

When: Saturday, January 26, 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: ACR Gilman at Whole Foods Market, 1025 Gilman St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
