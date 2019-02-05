5 ways to make the most of your week in Berkeley

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Greg Crutsinger on Drones and Data: Aftermath of California's Wildfires
First, there's this free talk on the use of drone imagery and geospatial data analysis in the response to disasters like the recent wildfires. The speaker, Dr. Greg Crutsinger, is a former academic and the founder of the company Scholar Farms, which specializes in using multi-spectral cameras and drones for vegetation mapping.
When: Wednesday, February 6, noon-1 p.m.
Where: Banatao Auditorium, 310 Sutardja Dai Hall, 2594 Hearst Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Navigating the Middle School Years - Cathy Carr
Next, parents and caregivers of middle school students have a chance to learn exactly what is it that's happening with their developing youngsters. Veteran teacher and family therapist Cathy Carr will explore the social and emotional world of this most confusing of times of life, and offer practical advice for staying engaged and supportive.
When: Wednesday, February 6, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School - Staff Lounge, 1781 Rose St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
East Bay Electrification Expo: Fight Climate Change in a Clean Energy Home!
Learn about the push toward electrification of the home to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at this free expo. In addition to a floor of heating and cooling system vendors and demonstrations of electric cooktops, there'll be workshops for renters, homeowners and builders.
When: Thursday, February 7, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Cal vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Hoops Party
Get amped up for Cal vs. Oregon women's basketball at this pre-game party. There'll be food and drink, a coach's talk, appearances from the Cal Band and the Cal Spirit groups and fans like you.
When: Friday, February 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Alumni House, UC Berkeley Campus, 1 Alumni House
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Wine and Chocolate Pairing
Finally, Urbano Wine Cellars has organized this wine and chocolate tasting event. Your hosts will pair Urbano's West Berkeley-produced wines with chocolate from local chocolatier, Casa de Chocolates. Zydeco band Sauce Picante will provide some atmosphere.
When: Saturday, February 9, 1-5 p.m.
Where: 2323 B Fourth St
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets