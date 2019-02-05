ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

5 ways to make the most of your week in Berkeley

Photo: Lana Abie/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From wildfires to wine, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

---

Greg Crutsinger on Drones and Data: Aftermath of California's Wildfires





First, there's this free talk on the use of drone imagery and geospatial data analysis in the response to disasters like the recent wildfires. The speaker, Dr. Greg Crutsinger, is a former academic and the founder of the company Scholar Farms, which specializes in using multi-spectral cameras and drones for vegetation mapping.

When: Wednesday, February 6, noon-1 p.m.
Where: Banatao Auditorium, 310 Sutardja Dai Hall, 2594 Hearst Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Navigating the Middle School Years - Cathy Carr





Next, parents and caregivers of middle school students have a chance to learn exactly what is it that's happening with their developing youngsters. Veteran teacher and family therapist Cathy Carr will explore the social and emotional world of this most confusing of times of life, and offer practical advice for staying engaged and supportive.

When: Wednesday, February 6, 7-8 p.m.
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School - Staff Lounge, 1781 Rose St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP

East Bay Electrification Expo: Fight Climate Change in a Clean Energy Home!





Learn about the push toward electrification of the home to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at this free expo. In addition to a floor of heating and cooling system vendors and demonstrations of electric cooktops, there'll be workshops for renters, homeowners and builders.

When: Thursday, February 7, 3-8 p.m.
Where: Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Cal vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Hoops Party





Get amped up for Cal vs. Oregon women's basketball at this pre-game party. There'll be food and drink, a coach's talk, appearances from the Cal Band and the Cal Spirit groups and fans like you.
When: Friday, February 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Alumni House, UC Berkeley Campus, 1 Alumni House
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wine and Chocolate Pairing





Finally, Urbano Wine Cellars has organized this wine and chocolate tasting event. Your hosts will pair Urbano's West Berkeley-produced wines with chocolate from local chocolatier, Casa de Chocolates. Zydeco band Sauce Picante will provide some atmosphere.

When: Saturday, February 9, 1-5 p.m.
Where: 2323 B Fourth St
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
