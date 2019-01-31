5 worthwhile films in Pleasant Hill this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Bring the family to see this Oscar nominated, animated film centered on Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales. He is juggling life as an ordinary high school student and as a new Spider-Man. His life gets even more complicated when Kingpin uses a super collider to access a parallel dimension. Soon, other Spideys from across the "Spider-Verse begin appearing in Miles' world.
With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14.
Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
This must-see film snagged 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Olivia Colman's turn as Queen Anne. Set in 18th century England, this dark comedy centers on the close relationship between the ailing Queen and Sarah Churchill. That relationship is threatened by the arrival of new servant Abigail Hill, who happens to be Sarah's cousin.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on December 14. It's been honored with a whopping ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress or Supporting Actress for all three main actresses.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
You can catch it at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
This six installment of the Transformers film series stars Hailee Steinfeld as a teenager struggling with the loss of her father. Set in 1987 in a California beach town, the film opens with Charlie's discovery of a Volkswagen Beetle--battle-scarred and broken--in a junkyard. When she tries to fix the car, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Get a piece of the action at Veranda LUXE Cinema & IMAX, 2035 Diamond Blvd. through Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a critical approval rating of 91 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28.
The site's critical consensus notes, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
It's screening at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody--that is until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights. They join forces with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With a critical approval rating of 87 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release.
The site's critical consensus approves, "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
It's playing at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.