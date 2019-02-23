5 worthwhile films worth checking out in Livermore this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release in September of 2018. Newsday's Rafer Guzman said, "A visually dizzying but also thought-provoking film about one man's pinnacle of achievement," while Peter Rainer of the Christian Science Monitor noted, "Impressive ... But the question for me remains: Why on earth would anybody do this?"
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," according to Lawrence Ware of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 92 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22. "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy,'" noted Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while New York Magazine/Vulture's David Edelstein said, "For some, it'll be a moving conclusion to an epic series. For others, it'll be one less kids' franchise to worry about."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," and Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
Moulin Rouge
A celebration of love and creative inspiration takes place in the infamous, gaudy and glamorous Parisian nightclub, at the cusp of the 20th century. A young poet, who is plunged into the heady world of Moulin Rouge, begins a passionate affair with the club's most notorious and beautiful star.
With a Tomatometer Score of 76 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Moulin Rouge" is a worthy candidate for your viewing pleasure. Newsweek's David Ansen said, "'Moulin Rouge' seems to defy esthetic gravity: by reveling in all things artificial, it arrives, giddily, at the genuine," while Todd McCarthy of Variety said, "'Moulin Rouge' is a tour de force of artifice, a dazzling pastiche of musical and visual elements at the service of a blatantly artificial story."
