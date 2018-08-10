ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

50 Cent, Awkwakfina, Lil Wayne and more read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jimmy Kimmel's ''Mean Tweets'' has seen movie stars, athletes and more reading mean tweets about themselves, and now it's hip hop stars' turn. (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

The latest to sit in the "Mean Tweets" hot seat: hip hop stars.

Jimmy Kimmel's iconic segment has seen movie stars, athletes and more humble themselves to read the mean things someone has said about them on the internet. A new edition aired Thursday night during Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the rap stars had quite the variety of reactions to what internet trolls had to say.

Awkafina said she was well aware that she "has the voice of a 58 year old divorce attorney." Remy Ma said she'd be ready to physically fight whoever tweeted that she "physically fights her beats."

"I just farted and it smells like @Wale entire discography," someone wrote of Wale, to which he replied, "You must be eating curry goat."

See a clean preview in the video above or watch the full video here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelhip-hoprapperfunny videoABCtwitter
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Outside Lands kicks off Friday
From street fests to foot races, 5 must-do's in Oakland this weekend
Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Redwood City
San Francisco 49ers make comeback to win first preseason game
Celebrate this real-life Rosie the Riveter in Richmond on Saturday
$40,000 worth of bikes stolen from San Francisco shop
AMBER Alert issued for abducted Arleta infant
Show More
Pacifica button collector's $751 StubHub flub
Outside Lands kicks off Friday
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
Apple says iPhones don't eavesdrop
Retired deputy cycles across country to honor fallen partner
More News