'A Bronx Tale' comes to San Francisco

Based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri's story, this hit Broadway musical follows a young protagonist's upbringing in the Bronx during the 1960s. The classic doo-wop tunes and energetic dance numbers will have you fully immersed in this unforgettable tale rooted in family and loyalty.

Academy Award winner, Robert De Niro, and Tony winner, Jerry Zaks, direct this thrilling crowd-pleaser that evokes deep emotion and tugs at the heart strings.

Academy Award winner, Robert De Niro, and Tony winner, Jerry Zaks, direct this thrilling crowd-pleaser that evokes deep emotion and tugs at the heart strings.

Dates:
Nov. 27 - Dec. 23, 2018

Address:
SHN Golden Gate Theatre
1 Taylor Street at Market & 6th Street
San Francisco, CA 94102

Go here for more information about A Bronx Tale.

