'A Bronx Tale' comes to San Francisco

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4818413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri's story, this hit Broadway musical follows a young protagonist's upbringing in the Bronx during the 1960s. The classic doo-wop tunes and energetic dance numbers will have you fully immersed in this unforgettable tale rooted in family and loyalty.