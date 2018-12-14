ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'A Bronx Tale' now playing at SHN Golden Gate Theatre

A Bronx Tale is Now Playing through Dec 23rd at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Bronx Tale is Now Playing through Dec 23rd at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre.

A BRONX TALE
"JERSEY BOYS MEETS WEST SIDE STORY." - amNewYork

Broadway's hit crowd-pleaser takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from the songwriter of Beauty and the Beast, A BRONX TALE is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family.

Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Tony winner Jerry Zaks direct this streetwise musical- based on Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri's story- that The New York Times hails as "A Critics' Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry."

Go here for tickets!
