A Green Day tribute, taiko drumming and more: the best live music events in Berkeley this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a taiko drum performance to a Bach concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Dive into the world of the traditional Japanese taiko drum in a musical production by Kodo, a professional drumming troupe based on the Sado Island of Japan. The show will include odes to Japanese tradition through a variety of drum, dance and vocal performances.Saturday, February 2, 8 p.m.Cal Performances' Zellerbach Hall, Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue$24924 Gilman, Lavasocks Records and Asian Man Records will be paying tribute to the 25th anniversary of Green Day's third studio album, "Dookie," this Saturday. The celebration will include live performances by 15 bands who will each be singing one song from the record. All ages are welcome.Saturday, February 2, 6 p.m.924 Gilman, 924 Gilman St., Berkeley, CA 94710$10 - $12In this concert, cellist Guy Fishman and harpsichordist Derek Tam will be performing musical selections by Johann Sebastian Bach and his sons, Carl Phillip Emanuel, Wilhelm Friedemann and Johann Christian.The works mark a shift from the baroque-like emphasis of Bach to elements of the Classical period, as portrayed by his sons.Saturday, February 2, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.Saint Mary Magdalen Parish, 2005 Berryman St., Berkeley, CA 94709$20 - $25