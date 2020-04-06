television

ABC to air 'One World: Together at Home' to raise funds, address COVID-19 pandemic

ABC will be one of several television networks around the world to broadcast "One World: Together at Home," on Saturday, April 18.

LOS ANGELES -- ABC will be one of several television networks around the world to broadcast "One World: Together at Home," a special broadcast to raise funds and address the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday, April 18.

The two-hour special event, a collaboration between the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, will "lift viewer's spirits with exclusive, special cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports superstars, and comedic sketches," all tied back to the core purpose of educating and informing the public about COVID-19.

Network late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will emcee the event, which is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga. It will also feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. Friends of Sesame Street will also appear to "unify and inspire people around the world."

The program will also include interviews with World Health Organization experts and stories from frontline health care workers around the world.

"We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement ... and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit," Gaga said during a news conference Monday.



Commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most. These local groups have been vetted to ensure they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

The program will also air on ABC sister networks Freeform and Nat Geo and will stream on ABC News Live. NBC, ViacomCBS, iHeartRadio, Bell Media and the BBC will also carry the program on various broadcast platforms in the United States and around the world.

Don't miss "One World: Together at Home" on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, April 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
