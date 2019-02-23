OSCARS

ABC7's Dion Lim checks out red carpet preps day before Oscars 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Dion Lim captures all the Hollywood red carpet excitement the evening before the Oscars.

By
LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
We're just one day away from watching the stars walk down the red carpet for the 91st Oscars!

We sent ABC7's Dion Lim down to Hollywood for a look at all the preparations underway.

She talked to media members who came from all around the world to cover the event.

While some are here for the first time, for others, the Oscars is a years-long tradition!

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsred carpet fashionacademy awardshollywoodcelebrityfun stuffbuzzworthyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OSCARS
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Badgley Mischka making last-minute preps for Oscars Red Carpet
'Beale Street' tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
'Beale Street' tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Oscars 2019: U.S. Latinas rally around 'Roma' actress Yalitza Aparicio
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 91st Oscars
Final preparations underway in LA for 91st Oscars
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
3 Bay Area men up for Sound Mixing, Editing Oscars
SF hairstylist to the stars talks ahead of 91st Oscars
TIMELINE: Fort Funston's long history of erosion
ABC7 obtains SFPD report on Jeff Adachi death
Show More
Feinstein confronted by group of kids in SF over climate change
R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Recovery efforts resume after woman buried in landslide at Fort Funston
Warriors fall to James Harden-less Rockets 118-112
'Beale Street' tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
More News