In Studio: Actor BD Wong joins ABC7's Kristen Sze to talk about role in San Francisco play

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Great Leap is a funny and contemporary play that starts in San Francisco and takes you on a basketball journey to Beijing while diving deep into cultural differences and what brings people together.
ABC7's Kristen Sze sits down with actor BD Wong to discuss his ties to San Francisco and the play.
You can see The Great Leap and A.C.T.'s Geary Theater now through March 31st.
