Coronavirus Update: Actor Idris Elba says he has COVID-19

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020





Elba has appeared in \"The Wire,\" \"Luther,\" \"American Gangster,\" \"Thor,\" \"Beasts of No Nation\" and \"Molly's Game.\"

