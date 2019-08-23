entertainment

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans talks about new movie on ABC7's 'Midday Live'

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Actor and comedian, Marlon Wayans, star of "Scary Movie" and "White Chicks" now has a new movie on Netflix. It's called Sextuplets.

He will also be performing at Tommy T's Comedy Club in Pleasanton, August 23 to August 25. Here is a link for ticket information.

Wayans spoke to ABC7's Reggie Aqui.

Watch the video above to see the entire interview.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
