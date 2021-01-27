Arts & Entertainment

'Mary Tyler Moore Show,' 'Phyllis' actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Cloris Leachman has died, according to her manager. She was 94.

Leachman was known for her role as Phyllis Lindstrom on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spinoff "Phyllis." Her film credits include "The Last Picture Show" and "Young Frankenstein." Her accolades include an Academy Award, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and numerous Emmys.

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh 'till the tears ran down your face," Juliet Green, Leachman's longtime manager, said in a statement to ABC News. "You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic."

Leachman died Wednesday of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California, Green said.

Green added: "She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals."

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
