OSCARS

Adam Lambert, Queen rock the 2019 Oscars with opening performance

EMBED </>More Videos

Legendary band Queen and singer Adam Lambert rocked the Oscars stage during their opening performance on Sunday.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Legendary band Queen and singer Adam Lambert rocked the Oscars stage during their opening performance at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Lambert, along with Queen's lead guitarist Brian May and the band's drummer Roger Taylor, sang the group's classic "We Will Rock You" as the crowd of celebrities stomped and clapped to the beat.

The performance transitioned to the most fitting song of the night so far, "We are the Champions," which drew applause from acting nominees like Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

The introduction was a tribute to best picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Freddie Mercury biopic.

Many other stars and nominees sang along to the opening act, which ended in a shimmering wall of sparks falling on the Oscars stage.

The high-energy show closed with a backdrop of the late Freddie Mercury in concert.

Rami Malek was spotted with a huge grin as the rocking performance came to an end. Malek is nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Mercury.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsacademy awards
Related
See who's presenting at the 2018 Oscars
OSCARS
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Marvel Cinematic Universe takes home first Oscar
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Where is Caterina? Witness to Jeff Adachi's last hours disappears
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Show More
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 91st Oscars
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
Oscars 2019: Queen opens night with high-energy performance
Flooding possible as wet winter storm heads towards the Bay Area
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
More News