The man behind #FlamingoDanceLessons talks only to #abc11 tonight at 11 about his viral moment. He says he has no regrets and is trying to focus on the fact that he won $19,000 in cash and prizes. @WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/TCt6PwJWY0 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 11, 2018

Good news - Jonny Knowles is going to Spain!The North Carolina resident was made famous for his flub on Monday's episode ofwhen he mispronounced the "flamenco," losing $7,100 and a trip to Spain."I just screwed up that's all there is," said Knowles, a married father of one. "I feel like it was very subtle and I'm kind of surprised I didn't get it, but I didn't get it. I screwed up that's all there is to it."Well, he lost the trip until Airbnb stepped in to help by giving him $7,100 to use on his trip and travel costs, in addition to flamenco lesson."After filming, it took some time to process what just happened," he said. "One month later, after an incredibly crazy day, I found out I'm getting a chance to go on the trip thanks to Airbnb, and I couldn't be any more excited to flamenco dance the night away in Spain!"Knowles said he plans to use the more than $19,000 he won to pay off his student loans, he said on GMA Wednesday morning.