Airbnb gives North Carolina man trip to Spain, $7K, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub

A North Carolina man ended up getting a free trip to Spain thanks to Airbnb after the company learned he slightly mispronounced Flamenco on Wheel of Fortune and lost $7,100 along with the trip. (WTVD-TV)

APEX, N.C. --
Good news - Jonny Knowles is going to Spain!

The North Carolina resident was made famous for his flub on Monday's episode of Wheel of Fortune when he mispronounced the "flamenco," losing $7,100 and a trip to Spain.

One Apex man wasn't so fortunate during his appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" Monday night.


"I just screwed up that's all there is," said Knowles, a married father of one. "I feel like it was very subtle and I'm kind of surprised I didn't get it, but I didn't get it. I screwed up that's all there is to it."

VIDEO: Man's amazing 'Wheel of Fortune' performance goes viral


Well, he lost the trip until Airbnb stepped in to help by giving him $7,100 to use on his trip and travel costs, in addition to flamenco lesson.

"After filming, it took some time to process what just happened," he said. "One month later, after an incredibly crazy day, I found out I'm getting a chance to go on the trip thanks to Airbnb, and I couldn't be any more excited to flamenco dance the night away in Spain!"

Knowles said he plans to use the more than $19,000 he won to pay off his student loans, he said on GMA Wednesday morning.

