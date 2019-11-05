Arts & Entertainment

Alec Baldwin suing man who accused him of punch in New York City parking spot fight

NEW YORK -- Alec Baldwin is now suing the man who accused the actor of punching him in a fight over a Manhattan parking spot.

In the defamation suit, Baldwin says the man, Wojciech Cieszkowski, lied when he told officers he was punched during the argument last November.

The Emmy-winning actor admitted to pushing the Rockland County contractor in the chest twice during the scuffle, but he says he never punched him.

The man's attorney says Baldwin is trying to intimidate and silence his client.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityfightalec baldwinlawsuit
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
SF father loses third son to gun violence at Halloween Orinda party shooting
WATCH IN 60: BART rescue video, Election Day, warm week ahead
AccuWeather forecast: Holding pattern
Livermore neighbors want restrictions on short-term Airbnb house rentals
2019 Election: Breaking down San Francisco's propositions
Show More
2019 Election: San Francisco mayor's race preview
2019 Election: SF District Attorney candidates
Kincade Fire in Sonoma County now 84 percent contained
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Eric Paschall, Warriors turn back Blazers for first Chase Center win
More TOP STORIES News