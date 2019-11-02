Arts & Entertainment

Alex Trebek pays tribute to longtime producer Harry Friedman at Walk of Fame ceremony

HOLLYWOOD -- Veteran game show producer Harry Friedman saw his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was accompanied by the hosts of his shows, Alex Trebek from "Jeopardy!" and Pat Sajak and Vanna White from "Wheel of Fortune."

Friedman holds three Guinness World Records -- most game show episodes produced, with more than 12,620; most Emmy nominations for a game show producer, 48; and most Emmys for a game show producer, 14.

"I didn't know that a job like this could possibly exist where you get to know that everything you're doing is potentially making millions of people happy ever day," said Friedman. "What could be better than that?"

MORE:'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness
EMBED More News Videos

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on October 30, 2019.


"He's always pushing the envelope," said Trebek. "He's very imaginative. He works hard to stay ahead of the game."

"I honestly believe that if Harry hadn't come along, we might be talking about 'Wheel of Fortune' in the past tense today," said Sajak. "That's how important he is."

"Without him, we would not be here," said White. "He makes us look good."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionhollywoodhollywood walk of famealex trebekgame showwheel of fortunejeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immersive Experience: Kincade Fire in photos
4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
Fairfield police investigating officer-involved shooting
1 person killed following head-on collision involving CAL FIRE vehicle
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Show More
SJ hopes to create power microgrids as back up to PG&E
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
How to freshen up old jewelry
Warriors' Stephen Curry undergoes surgery on injured hand
More TOP STORIES News