jeopardy

Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'

CENTURY CITY, Calif. -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said he has "gone through a lot of chemotherapy" but is "on the mend" ahead of the show's new season.

In a new video released by the "Jeopardy!" team, Trebek reflected on the show's "historic" 35th season, which included "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer's historic winning streak, and said he is looking forward to the show's upcoming 36th season.

"We have some exciting things coming up, and I can't wait to share them with all of you," Trebek said. "Let me tell you: It's going to be a good year."

Trebek, 79, announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In the video, Trebek indicated that his chemotherapy treatments are over and his current condition is "all I can hope for right now."

In a statement, "Jeopardy!" said Trebek returned to resume taping the show's new season on July 22. Forty new episodes have already been produced.

Trebek has served as the face of the game show since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. With nearly 8,000 episodes under his belt, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

Season 36 of "Jeopardy!" premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Click here to find out when it airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
JEOPARDY
Holzhauer to compete in Jeopardy's 'Tournament of Champions'
'Jeopardy James' gives to cancer research in Alex Trebek's name
Jennings calls 'Jeopardy!' match-up with Holzhauer 'inevitable'
U of Chicago librarian ends Holzhauer's Jeopardy streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail
Commuters thrilled over plans to expedite South Bay BART expansion
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
2 San Jose schools on alert due to mountain lion sighting
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
Child airlifted to hospital for injuries in hit-and-run
Recall issued for glass cooktops that may turn themselves on
Show More
WATCH IN 60: BART extension, Millennium Tower settlement, keeping Juul away from minors
10 Democrats confirmed for next debate on ABC
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
STICKER SHOCK: Most expensive home in San Francisco up for sale
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
More TOP STORIES News