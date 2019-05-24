San Francisco-based choreographer Alonzo King to receive honorary doctorate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Choreographer Alonzo King will receive an honorary doctorate from Juilliard during the school's 114th commencement ceremony on Friday, May 24, 2019.King founded the Alonzo King Lines Ballet in San Francisco in 1982.He has worked with ballets in Sweden, Germany, France, Hong Kong as well as the San Francisco Ballet. Not only that, but King has also worked in opera, television and movies.King calls his work "thought structures" and has been called a visionary choreographer who helped change the way people look at ballet.This isn't the first honorary doctorate for King. He also has a Green Honors Chair Professorship from Texas Christian University and an honorary doctorate from Dominican University and California Institute for the Arts.