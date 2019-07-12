SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Etch A Sketch is celebrating its 59th birthday, so Christoph Brown, Amazing Etch Man, sits in the ABC7 studio to sketch a bevy of designs on his Etch A Sketch.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
ABC7 is celebrating Etch A Sketch Day with the world's fastest Etch A Sketch artist as we put his skills to the test
