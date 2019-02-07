SAN FRANCISCO --Tonight will be the last night you can catch a film at AMC's Van Ness 14 theater (1000 Van Ness Ave., at O'Farrell).
A source close to theater management confirmed the closure, but declined to discuss reasons for its occurrence. The theater is not selling tickets for any showings beyond tonight.
On Wednesday afternoon, the e-ticket booth screen at AMC Van Ness 14 showed no available showtimes after Thursday.
When it debuted in 1998, the 14-screen theater inside a former Cadillac dealership was AMC's flagship outlet in San Francisco. But in recent years, it's shown signs of neglect.
Unlike AMC's other San Francisco theaters, the Metreon and the Kabuki, it still lacks assigned seating and alcohol service. In 2017, allegations circulated that the theater had a bed bug infestation.
The theater has received an influx of negative Yelp reviews in recent months, with many reviewers citing low staffing, threadbare seating and declining cleanliness as issues.
The theater's closure is a second blow to movie lovers in the neighborhood, who are already facing the potential loss of the the nearby Landmark Opera Plaza Cinema at Golden Gate and Van Ness.
As weinitially reported in 2017, the four-screen theater, which focuses on foreign and independent film, is reportedly a money-loser for Opera Plaza's property owner. The owner has proposed demolishing the theater and converting it into space for retail sales and services.
The proposal to close and convert the theater is currently slated to be heard by the Planning Commission at its February 21, 2019 meeting.
As for the former AMC Van Ness theater, there may still be hope. The source that confirmed the closure said that another theater owner may be in discussions to lease the space. Property owner SITE Centers did not respond to requests for comment on a new potential tenant.
We'll keep you posted on the future of both theaters.
Thanks to tipsters Rose J. and Brian R. for letting us know about the closure.