SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Think you could be the next American Idol?
If so, mark your calendar.
RELATED: Fremont 'American Idol' contestant shares her story of experience on show
Auditions for "American Idol" are coming to the Bay Area.
The show will host auditions in San Jose on September 6.
Twenty auditions will be held in cities across the country, from July 23 through September 10.
You can find out more about auditions for the next season here. You must register online ahead of the audition.
If you can't attend an audition in person, you can submit your audition online here.
You must be between 15 to 28 years old to audition.
Last season Fremont resident Ashley Hess made it to the top 15, but was cut in April before she could make it to the top 10.
See more stories and videos related to "American Idol."
'American Idol' auditions are coming to the Bay Area
AMERICAN IDOL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News