AMERICAN IDOL

'What is wig' and Katy Perry's kiss: 'American Idol' contestants who got social media talking

EMBED </>More Videos

''American Idol'' contestant Noah Davis shares a language with Katy Perry. (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

American Idol is back, complete with the incredible performances, the judges' antics and the contestants' heartwarming stories.

Here are a few contestants from the season premiere that had social media abuzz.

What is "wig"?

Plenty of viewers had that question after Noah Davis' audition, with the phrase trending on Google search. He and Katy Perry had a moment after he said "wig," leaving Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie confused.

"It's not your language, it's just for us," Perry told her fellow judges, making Davis blush.


In case you're wondering, Urban Dictionary defines "wig" both as "a term used to describe when someone does something (In their opinion) that is so good that they go bald" and "to freak out// to spaz."

A Katy Perry kiss



The judges discovered that Benjamin Glaze, 19, had never been kissed after Luke Bryan asked "Have you kissed a girl and liked it?" and he confessed that he never had. That's when Katy Perry beckoned him forward and surprised him with a kiss. Glaze fell over backward.

"That's going up on the fridge," Glaze said.

Going to Hollywood ... in 2026


Yes, there is a a minimum age to audition for American Idol. But that didn't stop 7-year-old Dyxie Spring. She came in to the audition room with her sister Layla (who was just barely old enough to audition herself) and the two both charmed the judges. Layla got a real ticket to Hollywood. Dyxie got one, too, valid starting in 2026, and she won over several new fans.


'Worst National Anthem' redeemed



Harper Grace, 16, said that if you search for "worst national anthem" online, her viral performance from five years ago is one of the first to pop up. The Texas teen hoped her audition on last night's show would redeem her. She not only impressed the judges with her singing but with her songwriting, performing an original tune. She's headed to Hollywood!

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idoltelevisionmusic newslionel richiekaty perryluke bryanfun stuff
AMERICAN IDOL
Next season's 'American Idol' bus tour dates announced
And the next 'American Idol' is...
'American Idol' close to naming season winner
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
'Idol' contestant who forgot lyrics: 'I was giving (up) my spot'
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News