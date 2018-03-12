Who else is googling “wig” right now? #AmericanIdol — Michael Park (@park24hrs) March 12, 2018

Dude on American idol just got his first kiss from Katy Perry 😂 @katyperry — erika 🗺 (@erika_griggs) March 12, 2018

Omg that Dyxie is so cute 😍😭💓 #AmericanIdol — Josie Geller (@kayupnorth) March 12, 2018

dyxie and layla off of american idol just made me cry😭😭 — kehr (@kehrigarrett) March 12, 2018

Dyxie is a little Disney Channel star in the making. OMG. #AmericanIdol — Holly Elizabeth ❄⛄ (@golightlyholly2) March 12, 2018

I am HERE for Harper Grace #AmericanIdol #worstnationalantheminamerica ! She put it out in the universe that she’ll win, and you know, I believe it! @katyperry @LionelRichie @LukeBryanOnline — Annie Freeman (@anneelizbeth) March 12, 2018

It’s all ahead of you now, Harper. There will always be haters but just focus on the positive, focus on the present and keep moving forward. Good things are waiting. — Brandon Pecina (@BPecina) March 12, 2018

is back, complete with the incredible performances, the judges' antics and the contestants' heartwarming stories.Here are a few contestants from the season premiere that had social media abuzz.Plenty of viewers had that question after Noah Davis' audition, with the phrase trending on Google search. He and Katy Perry had a moment after he said "wig," leaving Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie confused."It's not your language, it's just for us," Perry told her fellow judges, making Davis blush.In case you're wondering, Urban Dictionary defines "wig" both as "a term used to describe when someone does something (In their opinion) that is so good that they go bald" and "to freak out// to spaz."The judges discovered that Benjamin Glaze, 19, had never been kissed after Luke Bryan asked "Have you kissed a girl and liked it?" and he confessed that he never had. That's when Katy Perry beckoned him forward and surprised him with a kiss. Glaze fell over backward."That's going up on the fridge," Glaze said.Yes, there is a a minimum age to audition for. But that didn't stop 7-year-old Dyxie Spring. She came in to the audition room with her sister Layla (who was just barely old enough to audition herself) and the two both charmed the judges. Layla got a real ticket to Hollywood. Dyxie got one, too, valid starting in 2026, and she won over several new fans.Harper Grace, 16, said that if you search for "worst national anthem" online, her viral performance from five years ago is one of the first to pop up. The Texas teen hoped her audition on last night's show would redeem her. She not only impressed the judges with her singing but with her songwriting, performing an original tune. She's headed to Hollywood!