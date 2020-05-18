'American Idol' encore returns to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Only seven contestants remained in the competition going into the finale of this history-making season, but "Idol" fans can play a part in giving a favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
"Live's 'American Idol' Encore" allows viewers to choose one of the runners-up to perform on "Live" on Thursday, May 21.
It's a special opportunity for "American Idol" fans to bring back a favorite contestant for one more performance.
Viewers will get to weigh in via an online poll opening at 10 a.m. EDT, Monday, May 18, and closing at 9 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 19.
After polling ends, one of the eliminated "Idol" singers will return to national television to appear on "Live," Thursday, May 21.
Voting will begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Monday at KellyandRyan.com.
Rounding out the Idol top 7:
- Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS
- Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA
- Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA
- Jonny West - Studio City, CA
- Julia Gargano - Staten Island, NY
- Louis Knight - Narberth, PA
Watch the winner of the poll perform on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Thursday morning. Check your local listings.