'American Idol' encore returns to 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'

Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS

Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA

Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA

Jonny West - Studio City, CA

Julia Gargano - Staten Island, NY

Louis Knight - Narberth, PA

NEW YORK -- Monday morning, Live with Kelly and Ryan welcomes the winner of American Idol Just Sam ! Plus, "Live's 'Idol' Encore" returns allowing you and other viewers to choose one of the runners-up to perform on Thursday!Only seven contestants remained in the competition going into the finale of this history-making season, but "Idol" fans can play a part in giving a favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan.""Live's 'American Idol' Encore" allows viewers to choose one of the runners-up to perform on "Live" on Thursday, May 21.It's a special opportunity for "American Idol" fans to bring back a favorite contestant for one more performance.Viewers will get to weigh in via an online poll opening at 10 a.m. EDT, Monday, May 18, and closing at 9 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 19.After polling ends, one of the eliminated "Idol" singers will return to national television to appear on "Live," Thursday, May 21.Voting will begin at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Monday at KellyandRyan.com Rounding out the Idol top 7: