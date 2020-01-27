Arts & Entertainment

An evening with Michael Bublé in concert

Spend an evening with Michael Bublé in concert! World-reknowned performer, Michael Bublé comes to the Chase Center in San Francisco on May 5, 2020.

ABC7 wants you to join the party and experience that special Michael Bublé magic. Enter for your chance to win four (4) tickets to see Michael Bublé in concert!

>> ENTER HERE

Enter once per day, now through Sunday, 2/2/20, at 12:00 a.m.

Official Rules

For more information or to BUY TICKETS
