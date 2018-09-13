ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Willie Nelson attacked by fans online over upcoming Beto O'Rourke rally appearance in Austin

EMBED </>More Videos

The country music legend is set to headline an event in Austin for Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke.

AUSTIN, Texas --
Some Willie Nelson fans are seeing red after learning the country musician will be headlining a rally for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Dozens of people weighed in on Willie's Facebook page Wednesday after he shared a story about the upcoming rally in Austin.

While some people told Willie he needs to stay out of politics, others threw insults at the music legend. Still others applauded Willie's contribution to the 2018 campaign.

RELATED: Willie Nelson walks off stage before NC show starts, blames illness

The event is set for Sept. 29 at Austin's Auditorium Shores.

Nelson is scheduled to perform alongside Joe Ely, Carrie Rodriguez, Tameca Jones and Nelson's sons, Lukas and Micah Nelson.

If you're interested in seeing the show, tickets are free but an RSVP is required.

O'Rourke is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in November's election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpoliticstexas politicssenatemusic newstexas newscelebrityu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
BTS Army celebrates 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
VIDEO: K-Pop mania at Oakland's Oracle Arena for BTS
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hundreds protest outside Global Climate Action Summit in SF
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Outer bands approaching Carolina coast
Sheriff: Gunman targeted victims in Bakersfield shooting rampage
Former First Lady Michelle Obama to stop in San Jose on book tour
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
BART 'accidentally' records tens of thousands of license plates
Show More
6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say
Murder suspect's mom saw victim's foot in bin, tried to do CPR
BTS Army celebrates 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average today
San Francisco threatens to yellow tag Millennium Tower
More News