'Glow Festival' brings mesmerizing, interactive fun to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A dazzling display of lights is letting the imagination run wild in San Francisco.

The annual Glow Festival of Lights exhibit is taking place at the Exploratorium on Pier 15 (Embarcadero at Green Street).

This is just one of the many special illuminated installations and kinetic sculptures that are delighting new and frequent visitors.

There are light tables that respond to touch, software programmed light displays, and a 26-foot exhibit called the "Cubatron Core"

The festival runs through January 26, so there's plenty of time to be mesmerized by the light show.
