ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Anthony Bourdain posthumously received six Emmy awards for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural

Bourdain won for the following categories during the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend.

  • Outstanding informational series or special

  • Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

  • Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

  • Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)


The TV host took his own life in June while working on an upcoming episode. He was 61 years old.

VIDEO: Bay Area chefs remember Anthony Bourdain
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Bourdain is perhaps best known for coming to the rescue of underdogs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsuicidefamous deathcelebrity chefu.s. & worldaward showstelevisionawardLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Revisiting Anthony Bourdain's Haight Street destinations
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
Bay Area chefs remember Anthony Bourdain
Former President Obama remembers Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain toxicology report: No drugs in system
Anthony Bourdain dies at 61 in apparent suicide
Celebrities mourn the death of 'Parts Unknown' host Anthony Bourdain
Bourdain published book with writer mocked for Olive Garden review
Bay Area restaurateurs, foodies react to Anthony Bourdain's death
Bourdain's ex-wife says daughter 'strong and brave' following father's death
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
Bay Area LIFE: Go back in time at the NorCal Renaissance Faire
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Muni driver injured after bus crashes into SF building
Many Bay Area residents already meeting new carbon-free energy goal
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
Nicki Minaj calls altercation with Cardi B 'mortifying,' 'humiliating'
Street gangs indicted for hacking Bay Area medical, dental offices
9-year-old starts tea business inspired by her grandmother
Former cop allegedly tried to run down officers at Gilroy school
Apple recalling some iPhone 8 devices for manufacturing defect
Show More
World's biggest airplane takes off from Oakland
Case against cop who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
VIDEO: SoCal firefighters help dog down cliff in Dana Point
Florence strengthens to potentially catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane
All evacuations lifted for Snell Fire in Napa County
More News