CELEBRITY

Singer Ariana Grande, 'SNL' star Pete Davidson end engagement

EMBED </>More Videos

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 15, 2018.

The Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson love story has ended, at least for now.

RELATED: Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'

The singer and "Saturday Night Live" comedian confirmed their engagement in June, just a few weeks after they started dating.

A source tells CNN they're now calling off the wedding.

The pair met while Grande was hosting "SNL" in 2014.

RELATED: Powerful moments from Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert

They made things official after she broke up her ex-boyfriend, the late rapper Mac Miller.

EMBED More News Videos

Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on September 7, 2018.


Davidson and Grande recently bought a home together, and Grande named a song after him on her latest album.

A Grande source told People magazine that their relationship "was way too much too soon" and that the breakup is "not shocking to anyone."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentengagementcelebritycelebrity engagementsariana grandecelebrity breakupu.s. & worldUnited NationsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
CELEBRITY
Harry and Meghan's relationship timeline
Things to know about Duchess Meghan
'Twilight' heads back to the big screen
Taylor Swift IG post brings voter registration spike
More celebrity
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area teen stars in 'General Hospital' while going to high school
SF weekend events: Dogs, fireworks and a whole lot of festivals
Marvel star Ariana Greenblatt talks 'DWTS: Juniors'
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thousands remain without power due to fire danger in North Bay
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
Several North Bay schools cancel classes due to fire-related outages
Show More
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash
Sonoma County residents prep for PG&E Red Flag Warning power outages
Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight
Clarion Alley murals vandalized with pro-Trump messages
More News