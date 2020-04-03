disney+ streaming service

Walt Disney Studios announces new release dates, 'Artemis Fowl' to debut on Disney Plus

By Andrea Lans
Disney has made sweeping changes to its release calendar in response to the coronavirus pandemic and movie theater closures, starting with "Artemis Fowl."

The new live-action film, which had already been pushed back from its original Aug. 9, 2019 release to May 29, 2020, will now debut exclusively on Disney Plus. While the release date has not been specified, President of Content and Marketing at Disney+ Ricky Strauss said that "Artemis Fowl" will be "the perfect addition to Disney+'s summer lineup."

Based on the 2001 Eoin Colfer novel, the film follows Ferdia Shaw as 12-year-old Artemis Fowl Jr., the youngest in a family of criminal masterminds who sets out on a journey to discover the truth about his father's disappearance.

In addition, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures announced the following changes to their motion picture lineup:

  • "Mulan" (Disney) previously dated on 3/27/20 moves to 7/24/20
  • "The French Dispatch" (Fox Searchlight) previously dated on 7/24/20 moves to 10/16/20
  • "Black Widow" (Disney) previously dated on 5/1/20 moves to 11/6/20
  • "Free Guy" (20th Century Fox) previously dated on 7/3/20 moves to 12/11/20
  • "The Eternals" (Disney) previously dated on 11/6/20 moves to 2/12/21
  • "Bob's Burgers" (20th Century Fox) previously dated on 7/17/20 moves to 4/9/21
  • "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Disney) previously dated on 2/12/21 moves to 5/7/21
  • "Jungle Cruise" (Disney) previously dated on 7/24/20 moves to 7/30/21
  • "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (Disney) previously dated on 5/7/21 moves to 11/5/21
  • "Thor: Love and Thunder" (Disney) previously dated on 11/5/21 moves to 2/18/22
  • "Captain Marvel 2" (Disney) previously dated on 7/29/22 moves to 7/8/22
  • "Untitled Indiana Jones" (Disney) previously dated on 7/9/21 moves to 7/29/22


Disney has also released "Frozen 2" and Pixar's "Onward" on the streaming service ahead of schedule to entertain and bring joy to families amid the health crisis.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisneycoronavirusmovie premieremarveldisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Onward' is now on Disney+
Portman, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ docs coming in April
Coronavirus: Major films getting early streaming release amid theater closures
'Frozen 2' available on Disney+ 3 months early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
27 test positive for COVID-19 at Orinda skilled nursing facility, health officials say
10% jump in ICU hospitalizations in CA in just 24 hours, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Crew member from Grand Princess cruise ship has died
Walmart to limit number of customers due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Face covers recommended across Bay Area
WATCH: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area group says donating your CPAP or BIPAP device could help save lives
Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies at SF hospital
More TOP STORIES News