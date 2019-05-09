Arts & Entertainment

'Avengers: Endgame' to stream exclusively on Disney+

Disney says "Avengers: Endgame" will only stream on the new Disney streaming service later this year.

The mega-grossing Marvel film will hit Disney+ on December 11. The streaming service is scheduled to launch in November with a $6.99 monthly subscription. Consumers can also purchase an annual membership for $69.99.
MORE: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more!

The movie continues its reign at the box office, passing the global $2 billion mark this week.

"Avengers: Endgame" is currently on pace to top Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newsdisneymarvel
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News