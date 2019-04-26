'Avengers: Endgame' topples 'Star Wars' preview record at the box office

LOS ANGELES -- "Avengers: Endgame" has gotten off to a mighty start at the box office, earning a record $60 million from Thursday night preview showings, according to the Walt Disney Co.
The previous record holder was "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" which earned $57 million from Thursday previews in 2015.
Internationally, Disney said on Friday that "Avengers: Endgame" has already grossed $305 million in its first two days in theaters with over half of that tally coming from China.
Box office prognosticators are projecting that the film could earn anywhere from $260 million to $300 million domestically, and between $800 million and $1 billion globally when the dust settles and final numbers are reported Monday.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
