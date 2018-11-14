COMINGUPROSES

'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham expecting first child

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancée from "The Bachelor" Lauren Burnham announced that they are expecting their first child! They made the big announcement exclusively to Us Weekly.

Lauren, 26, and Arie, 37, said to the magazine that they "weren't trying" but are "so excited" by the news. They are still planning to have their January 2019 wedding in Hawaii.
Us Weekly even did an exclusive pregnancy announcement photoshoot with the couple.

The happy couple had a rocky start to their relationship after Arie chose Becca Kufrin in the end of "The Bachelor" season 20. He quickly broke things off with Kufrin and asked Lauren, his runner up, to take him back. It echoed Jason and Molly Mesnick's start and now both couples appear to be living happily ever after!

Read more about Arie and Lauren's engagement and planned wedding HERE.
