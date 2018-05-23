COMINGUPROSES

'Bachelor' couple Arie and Lauren announce wedding date on 'The View'

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and Lauren Burnham talk about their engagement, wedding plans, and what's next for them once they move in together in Arizona.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Big news Bachelor Nation! "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and fiancee Lauren Burnham announced their wedding date and location on "The View" Wednesday!

The happily engaged couple says they plan to wed on January 12, 2019 in Maui, Hawaii!

The bad news? It will be a private ceremony and not televised!

"It's at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery," Luyendyk said. "It's not your typical beach wedding."



So who is invited? Arie said, "A close group of friends." And we would have to assume their families.

Will anyone from their past seasons of "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" be invited? We'll have to wait and see as more details become available.

Watch their announcement on "The View" below:


The new season of "The Bachelorette" begins this Monday, May 28th at 8/7c on ABC!
