'Bachelor' mansion in Woolsey Fire's path in Southern California

The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed could soon become a casualty of the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California. (ABC/Paul Hebert)

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. --
The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed could soon become a casualty of the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California.

In a statement to ABC on Saturday morning, Warner Brothers Television, which produces the "Bachelor" franchises, confirmed that the property was in a burn area. Producers said the property was inaccessible due to road closures and could not comment on the home's current status.

"It is primarily a private residence, and our main concern is with the family who has been displaced, their neighbors, and all the communities impacted by this tragic fire. We thank the tireless efforts of the first responders here in Los Angeles County and across the state," producers added.

Rob Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, tweeted Friday that the recognizable Los Angeles-area mansion featured in the hit series was in "grave danger."
According to real estate listing service Zillow, the so-called "Bachelor mansion" boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms on a 10-acre property in the Santa Monica Mountains.

A Zillow estimate pegged the home's value at just above $3.9 million.

As of Saturday morning, the Woolsey Fire had destroyed approximately 150 homes across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to fire officials. Caitlyn Jenner and "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson are among those who have lost their homes.

The fire also burned the historic Paramount Ranch, which was a popular filming location for westerns and other films and television series for nearly a century.

