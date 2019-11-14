the bachelor

Peter Weber to find love as 'The Bachelor' in January

LOS ANGELES -- Peter Weber, or Pilot Pete as known by many fans, will kick off his romantic journey as the Bachelor with a three-hour premiere event in January.

Bachelor Nation was shocked after Hannah Brown ended their relationship on "The Bachelorette," especially upon hearing about the specifics of their date in that infamous windmill. Now, Peter is back and ready to capture the hearts of America and hopefully his future wife.

Peter, 28, grew up in Westlake Village, only a few minutes from "The Bachelor" mansion. The new Bachelor was raised with a steady example of love and partnership, as his parents have been married for over thirty years.

Now that Peter has achieved his career goals of working as a captain for a major commercial airline, he is ready to take the next step in finding his partner.

The premiere will feature a daring group date and a surprise visitor that will have "everyone talking."

"The Bachelor" season 24 premieres on Monday, Jan. 6, on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityromancelovethe bachelorchris harrisonreality television
Copyright © 2019 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
THE BACHELOR
'Pilot Pete' ready to find love as ABC's 'The Bachelor'
Former 'Bachelorette' contestant offers advice to new local contestant
Colton, Cassie open up after 'The Bachelor' finale
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 3, injures 3
Source: Arrests in Marin raid related to deadly Orinda party shooting
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
BART rider in sandwich controversy to file lawsuit
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Saugus High school shooting: Minute-by-minute timeline
Show More
Prosecutors request 'immediate trial' for Bay Area men held in Italian officer's death
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Police radio recordings released from deadly Santa Clarita school shooting
Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during shutoffs
Get help with mental health issues
More TOP STORIES News