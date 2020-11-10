Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at 2020 American Music Awards

american music awards

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC later this month.

The performances will mark Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion's AMAs debut. They're both also nominated in multiple categories this year, as is Bad Bunny.

Shawn Mendes will also give a world-premiere performance, producers announced Tuesday, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

BTS and Dua Lipa were previously announced as performers. Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Roddy Rich and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music. Click here to see a full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists win at TheAMAs.com/Vote through Monday, Nov. 16.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
