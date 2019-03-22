LOS ANGELES -- Barack Obama is feeling the love about the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
A-Rod shared a congratulatory handwritten note Thursday on Twitter he received from the former president and his wife, Michelle.
Obama wrote: "After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better."
RELATED: Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post
Rodriguez tweeted the note "means the world to us."
The former Yankees shortstop and the "World of Dance" judge got engaged earlier this month.
It will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second. Each has two children from previous marriages.
Former President Barack Obama congratulates Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez on their engagement
CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENTS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News