celebrity engagements

Former President Barack Obama congratulates Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez on their engagement

LOS ANGELES -- Barack Obama is feeling the love about the engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod shared a congratulatory handwritten note Thursday on Twitter he received from the former president and his wife, Michelle.

Obama wrote: "After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better."

RELATED: Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post

Rodriguez tweeted the note "means the world to us."

The former Yankees shortstop and the "World of Dance" judge got engaged earlier this month.

It will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second. Each has two children from previous marriages.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleswashington dcengagementcelebritybaseballnew york yankeesjennifer lopezalex rodriguezpoliticsu.s. & worldcelebrity engagementsbarack obama
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENTS
Warriors' Draymond Green, TV personality Hazel Renee announce engagement
Warriors' Draymond Green engaged to TV personality Hazel Renee
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to waive environmental rules for fire season prep
ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
EXCLUSIVE: From hostage to 'hero,' UPS driver describes life after ordeal
No more indictments expected in Mueller probe, ABC reports
Toll increase approved for Golden Gate Bridge
Accuweather Forecast: Rain is back
Defense attorney in Ghost Ship trial asks for 6-month delay
Show More
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan, US forces say
San Mateo community 'worried' after string of arson fires
Trump signs executive order to protect free speech on college campuses
Online payment problems for traffic tickets forcing people to court in Santa Clara Co.
Wife accused of shooting Pittsburg principal in head appears in court
More TOP STORIES News