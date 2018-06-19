ABC7 is a partner and sponsor of the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular with the San Francisco Symphony at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The program includes music from Star Wars and hit songs from Pixar movies. The event is a salute to our Armed Forces and happens on July 4, 2018. Doors open at 5 p.m. with games and activities for family fun. Click here for tickets and information.
= indicates events with fireworks displays
Blue and Gold Fleet
4th of July Fireworks Cruise - Music, fireworks, dancing, drinks and snacks. Watch San Francisco fireworks from the bay at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sailings begin Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from Pier 41 in San Francisco beginning at 8 p.m. and Tiburon at 8:30 p.m. You can also take the ferry to Angel Island and depart from Pier 39 at 5:40 p.m. with a departure from Angel Island at 10:30 p.m. Cash-only bar and cash-only snack bar will be available on cruises. Lastly, a no-alcohol cruise will depart from Pier 39 at 8:15 p.m. For all venue and ticket related inquiries call (415) 705-8200.
The Exploratorium
The Exploratorium is open on Independence Day Holiday. Wednesday, July 4, 2018 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Pier 15, San Francisco. (415) 528-4444.
Fillmore District
34th Annual Fillmore Jazz Festival - Free live jazz music, arts and crafts, and gourmet food. Saturday June 30 and Sunday July 1, 2018 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. RAIN OR SHINE. Fillmore St. between Jackson & Eddy, San Francisco, CA. (800) 310-6563.
Fisherman's Wharf
Celebrate the Independence day holiday at the Wharf and enjoy entertainment, music and the spectacular City of San Francisco's Fireworks Show at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. You can enjoy them from Aquatic Park, PIER 39, or Ghirardelli Square.
Premier 4th of July Dinner Cruise - Watch San Francisco fireworks from the bay. 4-hour cruise, dinner, cocktails, live entertainment, views, and fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. Please arrive early and allow plenty of extra time for heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and options for parking. Public Transportation is highly recommended. Departs Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from Pier 3, San Francisco, CA at 7 p.m, boards at 6 p.m. (415) 788-8866.
Pier 39
Fourth of July Celebration at The PIER - PIER 39 celebrates Independence Day with fun for the whole family featuring musical entertainment by Tainted Love (The Best of the 80's live), activities, and fireworks. The City of San Francisco will treat spectators to an elaborate fireworks display over the San Francisco Bay at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Pier 39, San Francisco, CA 94133. (415) 705-5500.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Alameda
Alameda Mayor's Fourth of July Parade - One of the longest parades in the nation starts at Lincoln Ave. and Park St., Alameda, CA. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Participants must sign up before June 17th at noon. Race starts at 9:00 a.m., parade starts at 10 a.m. For more information please call (510)263-9399.
Berkeley Marina
4th of July at Berkeley Marina - Fireworks over the water from the end of the Berkeley Pier begin at 9:35 p.m. Live entertainment all day, face painting, arts and crafts, adventure playground, dragon boat rowing, and food. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Also, the playground area is open for kids until 8 p.m. 201 University Ave. Berkeley, CA 94710. For more information please call (510)548-5335.
Commodore Events
Fourth of July Dinner & Fireworks Cruise - Celebrate Independence day with great food and views aboard the Cabernet Sauvignon! Enjoy dinner, dancing, and San Francisco's fireworks display aboard a luxury yacht on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Boarding and bars open at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks start approximately at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for adults range from $55.00-130.00. Also, children's tickets range from $55.00 - $70.00. 2394 Mariners Square Dr. Alameda, CA 94501. For more information please call (510)337-9000.
Craneway Pavillion on the Richmond Waterfront
Annual Oakland Symphony Independence Eve Celebration - The Oakland Symphony concert begins at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Tuesday, July 3, 2018. 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Parking in the area is $10. Harbour Way South, Richmond, CA 94804. For more information please call (510)444-0801.
Fremont
Fremont 4th of July Parade featuring the Warm Springs District - Break out your red, white, and blue! The Fremont 4th of July Parade will take place on Wednesday, July 4 at 10 a.m. in Downtown Fremont and is anticipated to last approximately two hours. The parade-a family-friendly event-will feature more than 60 parade entries, including giant helium balloons, colorful patriotic floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. Starting near Fremont Center Palo Alto Medical, the parade will near City Hall.
Jack London Square
4th of July Block Party - Celebrate Independence Day with a festive afternoon at Jack London Square. Free to attend, everyone is invited to enjoy this day of red, white and blue fun that will fill the Oakland waterfront with live music, a beer garden, tasty backyard BBQ, activities for the little ones and more. For more information please call (510)645-9292.
Livermore Downtown
4th of July Red, White and Boom Fireworks Celebration - Join the City of Livermore and Livermore Downtown Inc. for the city's fifth annual celebration on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The fireworks will be launched off the parking garage on Railroad Avenue. Parking garage and streets close at 4 p.m. Walk-in viewing is free. The fireworks will be launched at approximately 9:20 p.m. (925)373-1795.
USS Hornet Museum
Celebrate JULY 4th onboard the Aircraft Carrier USS HORNET - View of surrounding fireworks displays begins around 9:15 p.m. with patriotic music (weather permitting). NOTE: USS Hornet does not host the fireworks show. Throughout the day, enjoy live music, entertainment, carnival games, Flight Simulator, jump house, interactive Games, ship exploration, food, beverages and more. Wednesday, July 4, 2018, doors open at 2 p.m. Family activities will be available from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. There will also be live music throughout this time. Tickets for adults are $25, while kids (6-17) are $15. 707 W. Hornet Ave, Alameda, CA 94501. For more information please call (510)521-8448 x282.
USS Potomac
4th of July Fireworks Cruise on San Francisco Bay - Cruise on Franklin Roosevelt's Floating White House and have desserts, champagne, tea, and coffee while enjoying fireworks displays along the San Francisco Bay. Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Yacht docks at Clay St., Jack London Square, Oakland, CA. All tickets are $125.00. For more information please call (510)627-1215.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
Antioch - Contra Costa Fairgrounds
4th of July Celebration - An Old Fashioned Hometown 4th of July parade, car show, live entertainment, kids zone, prizes, food, games and more! Parade starts at 11 a.m. and fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. The whole town celebrates this day-long event! Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (925) 757-4400.
2018 Cerrito Vista Park
City of El Cerrito & worldOne 4th of July Festival - Thousands of people are expected to celebrate Independence Day at the City of El Cerrito/worldOne 4th of July Festival on Wednesday, July 4, 2018 from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm with music on the Main Stage until 6:30 pm. The Festival is held in beautiful Cerrito Vista Park Cerrito Vista Park, 950 Pomona Avenue, El Cerrito, CA 94530.
Clayton
Clayton's 2018 Fourth of July Parade "Hats Off to Clayton!" - Day begins with a pancake breakfast downtown at 7 a.m. followed by a parade on Main Street at Center and Oak Streets, 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018. 110 El Portal Place, Clayton, California 94517. (925) 565-0830.
Richmond
Third of July Celebration - ! Fireworks, food, and fun are what this event is all about. Celebrate with the Richmond community at Marina Bay Park from 5:30 pm-10:00 pm to enjoy music and the youth play area (for a fee) until the night sky explodes with color during 20-minute fireworks display at approximately 9:15 p.m. Esplanade Drive, Richmond, 94804, CA 94804.
Mt. Diablo High School
5th Annual 4th of July Festival - A day full of events in Concord: 5k run, parade, picnic, kids carnival, food booths and live entertainment! Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. 2450 Grant St. Concord, CA 94520 (Only 3 Blocks from Todos Santos Plaza). For more information please call (925)695-7268.
Orinda
Celebrating the Orinda community with a pancake breakfast, parade, flag raising ceremony, live music, games and more! Wednesday, July 4, 2018 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Parade begins at 10 a.m. Orinda Way, Orinda, CA 94563.
Pleasant Hill
42nd Annual Pleasant Hill Fourth of July Celebration - This year local band The Ripplers will be playing prior to the start of the fireworks show. Fireworks begin around 7:15 p.m., parade at 9:30 a.m., fun at the park at 10:30 a.m., entertainment, games and more. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Pleasant Hill, Contra Costa, CA 94523.
San Pablo
Live entertainment, food, games, activities and fireworks show at dusk! Free admission. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. El Portal Soccer Field. 2600 Moraga Road, San Pablo, CA. For more information please call (510)215-3084.
San Ramon Central ParkCelebrate the 4th of July and the City of San Ramon's 35th Anniversary with a free concert featuring Michael Jackson Tribute Band: Foreverland. Wednesday, July 4, 2018 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. 12501 Alcosta Blvd., San Ramon, CA 94583. For more information please call (925)973-3200.
SOLANO COUNTY
Benicia's City Park
Picnic in the Park & Fireworks - Fireworks start at around 9 p.m. at the foot of First Street. Enjoy arts, crafts, hot food, live entertainment, and children's activities throughout the day. Wednesday, July 4, 2018 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. 250 E L St., Benicia, California 94510.
Fairfield Main Street
Independence Day Parade - Fairfield's "A Star Spangled Salute to America's Hero's" Parade will be along Texas street from Taylor to Union. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Flag-waving, music, car exhibits, and local clubs all in honor of the USA. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Texas St., Fairfield, CA. (707) 422-0103.
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
July 4th Fest - Fireworks, family fun, park activities, scrumptious treats, ice cream sundaes, roller coasters and rides. Sunday June 30 thru Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 1001 Fairgrounds Dr., Vallejo, CA 94589.
Downtown Vacaville
4th of July Concert and Fireworks - Music, food, crafts and fireworks at dusk in Historic Downtown Vacaville. Free entry Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Andrews Park, Vacaville, CA 95688. For more information please call (707)451-2100.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Cupertino
Wear your best red, white, and blue outfit! Decorated bikes, scooters, and strollers are encouraged. The parade will travel through Memorial Park and the parade will end at the Amphitheater just in time for the concert! Children's parade begins at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park. Pancake breakfast, flag raising, live entertainment, children's carnaval and food! Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 7a.m. - 5p.m. Memorial Park Amphitheatre and Blackberry Farm. Cupertino, CA. (408) 777-3120.
Discovery Meadow, Downtown San Jose
New Century of Service - Enjoy this free, family-friendly event with a fireworks show at approximately 9:30 p.m. after dusk with free Symphony Summer Pops music at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Discovery Meadow. 180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA 95110.
Gilroy High School
City of Gilroy's Annual Fireworks! - Fireworks at approximately 9:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 4 2018. 750 W 10th St, Gilroy, CA 95020.
Milpitas Sports Center Complex
"Red, White and Boom" Concert and Fireworks Show
The "Waving the Red, White & Blue" Pool Party event starts at 1 p.m. in the Milpitas Sports Center. Individuals will able to purchase food, enjoy music, games, and fun for $ 3 per person. As for the "Red, White & Boom" concert, the show starts at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. with admission being $3 per person ( 2 years and older). Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd. For more information please call (408)586-3210.
Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center
Freedom Fest - Patriotic singing, parade, entertainment and fireworks on the green at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 16500 Condit Rd, Morgan Hill, CA.
San Jose, The Alameda Avenue
Rose, White, and Blue Parade - Enjoy a family holiday filled with history, patriotism and roses! Live music, arts and crafts booths, antique cars and a picnic on the Alameda. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Parade starts 10 a.m. at Lincoln High School parking lot at 555 Dana Avenue. If you want to participate in the parade applications are required for vehicles, walking groups, musical groups, marching units, floats and equestrian units. Applications must be submitted by June 14. Festival located at The Alameda between Hanchett and Hester Ave. For more information please call (408)471-7981.
Santa Clara's Central Park
4th of July All-City Picnic and Fireworks Extravaganza - Celebrate 4th of July with an all-city picnic and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.! Beginning at 12 p.m., relax and enjoy live entertainment, good food, carnival games, face painting, dancing and a flag dedication from the Mayor. Central Park, 909 Kiely Boulevard, Santa Clara.(408) 615-3140.
Shoreline Amphitheatre
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Roaring Camp Railroads
Fun-filled day of games, live music and all-American barbecue. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton, California 95018. For more information please call (831)335-4484.
Skypark in Scotts Valley
Scotts Valley 4th of July Parade and Fireworks - Come celebrate July 4th in Scotts Valley. Join the Parade, flyover, fireworks,BBQ, live bands, games, petting zoo & much more. Fireworks scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. Celebration opens at 3 p.m. with a parade along Scotts Valley Drive. BBQ will able at 4 p.m. with music games, petting zoo and much more to follow at Skypark. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. This event will carry from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. 361 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley, CA. For more information please call (831)438-3251.
Wilder Ranch State Park
Parade - Participate in a family parade, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 11:00 a.m. in front of Hwy. 1 tunnel. For more information please call (831)426-0505.
Watsonville Downtown
Spirit of Watsonville 4th of July Parade -Celebrate Independence Day and Watsonville's 166th Birthday with a 4th of July parade through downtown on it's new start time at Noon.
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Burgess Park, Menlo Park
4th of July Parade and Celebration - The annual parade starts at 11:45 a.m. on Santa Cruz Avenue and heads to Burgess Park. Afterwards, enjoy the celebration from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with music, carnival games, food and more! Free admission, but $8 for some activities. Wristbands can be purchased in advanced by going to the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium (600 Alma Street) Mon- Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. in advance. Wednesday, July 4th, 2018. Burgess Park, 701 Laurel Street, Menlo Park, CA 94025. For more information please call (650) 330-2200.
Foster City - Leo Ryan Park
Foster City Fourth of July Celebration - Join the City of Foster City and the Lions Club of Foster City for an exciting all-day event filled with games, food, entertainment, dog parade and grand fireworks display! Wednesday, July 4th, 2018. 9 a.m. - 9:45 p.m. For more information please call (650)286-3380.
Frontierland Park, Pacifica
4th of July Celebration at Frontierland Park - Crafts, games, music and more! Rocket Run 5-Mile Run precedes event at Pacifica Community Center. Wednesday, July 4, 2018 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. FrontierLand Park, Pacifica, CA 94044. (650)-286-3380.
Mitchell Park, Palo Alto
37th Annual Summer Festival and Chili Cook-off - Taste an array of red-hot chili delicacies prepared by teams of chefs battling for the chili championship. Live music, dancing, children's activities, food vendors, and more! Wednesday, July 4, 2018 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Mitchell Park, 600 East Meadow Drive, Palo Alto, CA. For more information please call (650)329-2350.
Redwood City, Downtown
80th Annual 4th of July Parade - A Family 4th - Redwood City's Fourth of July celebration will feature a parade, floats, food, arts, crafts, entertainment, bands, a kids area and more! From 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. there will be a Pancake Breakfast with the Redwood City Fire Department. At 8:45 a.m. the Parade Run 5k will begin (check-in is from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.). A car show starts at 9 a.m., followed by the Redwood City "Best of the West" Parade at 10 a.m. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m., launched from the Port of Redwood City! For more information please call (650) 365-1825.
MARIN COUNTY
Corte Madera Town Park
Parade will leave Redwood High School at 10:30 a.m. and ends at the Corte Madera Town Center, featuring bands including the Famous Corte Madera Town Band, McIntosh Pipe Band, and the Freedom Band. Most of the activities will be held at Corte Madera Town Park with arts & crafts, entertainment, children's activities, food and more! Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Corte Madera Town Park, 498 Tamalpais Drive, Corte Madera, CA 94924. For more information please call (415)924-0441 .
Dunphy Park in Sausalito
July 4th Parade and Fireworks Extravaganza - An all day celebration from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.! Parade begins at 2nd and Main St., Old Town, near the old Valhalla Restaurant, and goes down Bridgeway and then Caledonia all the way to Dunphy Park on the waterfront near City Hall. Festivities include live music, food, dancing, family games, tug-o-war and the famous Egg Toss! The celebration continues at Gabrielson Park in the evening from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. and ends with a fireworks display. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. For more information please call (415)289-4152.
Marin County Fair
75th Marin County Fair - Fireworks fill the Marin skies every evening June 30 to July 4th at 9:30 p.m. Enjoy family activities, concerts, bands, farm animals and educational/interactive exhibits, and carnival rides. 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael,CA 94903. For more information please call (415)473-6400.
Novato
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and the streets fill with classic cars, color guards, festive floats, music bands and more! Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Grant Ave. Between Reichert and 7th Avenue, Novato, CA 94945. For more information please call (415)899-8900.
Tiburon
Leave the crowds behind and celebrate the Fourth of July on Angel Island. Kick back and enjoy live music, food and drinks. This special ticket includes round trip ferry service to Angel Island and round trip tram ride from the cove to Battery Ledyard for an unforgettable view of the fireworks show. Boats begin boarding at 6:40 p.m. Adults tickets (ages 13+) are $73.00 and tickets for children (ages 5-12) are $52.00. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 21 Main Street, Tiburon, CA 94920. For more information please call (415)435-2131.
NAPA COUNTY
Napa County Fair and Fireworks
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Enjoy art, music, parade, special displays, and more! Ticket prices range from $159-$234 per person. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 1435 North Oak Street, Calistoga, CA 94515. For more information please call (707)942-5111.
Napa Valley Wine Train
See fireworks from a train with an elegant gourmet meal. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 1275 McKinstry Street, Napa, CA 94559. For more information please call 1(800)427-4124.
SONOMA COUNTY
Bodega Bay Harbor
Enjoy a fireworks by Pyro Spectaculars will start at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Cloverdale High School Football Field
Cloverdale Lion's Pyrospectacular - The Lion's Club sponsors the annual fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Guerneville
Independence Day Celebration - Festivities start at 10 a.m. with a craft fair followed by BBQ, music, kids activities and block party in downtown. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. For more information please call (707) 869-9000.
Petaluma
Petaluma 4th of July Fireworks - Enjoy live music, food booths and other entertainment with the fireworks show at the Sonoma Fairgrounds. Sonoma plaza parade is from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. After this event, the Petaluma celebration is from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Santa Rosa
Red, White and Boom Santa Rosa - Food, live music, kids' activities and fun for the whole family! The evening will conclude with an amazing fireworks show! Admissions: $10. Veteran's Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave,(across from the fairgrounds) Santa Rosa, CA 95404. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. For more information please call (707)545-1414.
Sebastopol: Analy High School
July 3rd Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza and Music Festival - Featuring live music, dancing, games, food, fun and the community coming together to celebrate Independence day. Tuesday, July 3, 2018 starting at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol, CA 95472. (707) 823-1511.
Sonoma State University: Green Music Center - Weill Hall
Transcendence Theatre Company, best known for their Broadway Under the Stars performances, joins the Santa Rosa Symphony to present a show-stopping program celebrating the spirit of America! Bring the whole family - lawn tickets for kids 12 and under are half price, and kids under two are free!. Wednesday, July 4, 2018. 7:30 p.m. 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA 94928. For more information call (866)955-6040.
Windsor: Keiser Park
Windsor Kaboom Independence Day - Live concert, food, wine, kid zones and family fun! Tickets for general admission are $5 and the VIP pack is $75. Tuesday, July 3, 2018.