ABC7's Midday Live team plays Bay Area Jeopardy! with local champ

We think Ayesha Curry liked her shoutout during Midday Live's Bay Area edition of Jeopardy!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Richmond resident Larissa Kelly won her share of $1 million on Jeopardy! All-Star Games, but her biggest challenge happened during Midday Live.She went against ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze in a Bay Area edition of the game. You can test your own knowledge by watching the video above and find out if Kelly pulled out the win.ABC7's Jessica Castro stepped in for Alex Trebek and she played the role of host.Kelly just finished a 10-day battle between the brawniest brains on television. She teamed up with Brad Rutter and David Madden to win the million-dollar prize on Jeopardy! All-Star Games.Ayesha Curry is apparently a fan! She loved the shoutout after being featured in one of the answers.