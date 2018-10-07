BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: August Hall

A historic San Francisco venue re-born!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Situated in the heart of Union Square, August Hall pays homage to San Francisco's history through its newly reimagined, multidisciplinary event space. Throughout the decades, this emblematic building has transformed into a variety of destinations, including go-to clubbing spots andiconic movie theaters. Today, 420 Mason Street boasts brand new renovations while keeping countless aspects of its century-old architecture.

August Hall now houses a grand music hall and plush cocktail bar for the ultimate night out! Complete with 100 year-old stained glass windows, 32-foot ceilings, and a 20-foot LED wall, the reinvented Music Hall combines classic design elements with a modern flair. Located on the second floor, The Green Room provides the perfect place to relax and order craft cocktails after a night of concert enjoyment.

Downstairs from the main lobby, visit Fifth Arrow for high-quality food, cocktails, and fun! With three bowling lanes, skeeball, and various arcade games, the party continues after the show at August Hall's sister establishment!

August Hall
420 Mason Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Fifth Arrow
430 Mason Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
