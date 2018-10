Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon! From the creators of Les Misérables, this is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim. In a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, Kim meets an American G.I. The encounter changes their lives forever. It's an epic love story that you won't forget.Playing at the SHN Orpheum Theatre 1192 Market StreetSan Francisco, CA 94102Now through November 4